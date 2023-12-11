

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 0.2 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year after slipping 0.4 percent on month and gaining 0.8 percent on year in October.



Australia will see November results for the indexes of business confidence and business conditions from National Australia Bank; in October, their scores were -2 and +13, respectively. Australia also will see December results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac Bank; in November, the index fell 2.6 percent.



