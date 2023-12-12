

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.2 percent on month in November, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday.



That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in October (originally -0.4 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices rose 0.3 percent - exceeding expectations for 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.8 percent).



Export prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year in November, the bank said, while import prices gained 0.7 percent on month and slumped 9.7 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken