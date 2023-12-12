

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the major economic reports due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for October. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.2 percent in three months to October.



In the meantime, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's wholesale prices for November. Prices had decreased 4.2 percent annually in October.



Also, Statistics Norway releases GDP data for October. GDP is expected to grow 0.1 percent on month after shrinking 2.3 percent in September.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is seen at 8.8 in December compared to 9.8 in November.



