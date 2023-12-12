RoodMicrotec N.V.: Validation of Power Modules for HE System Electronic

Deventer, December 12, 2023 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, and HE System Electronic GmbH, an established development and manufacturing partner for sensors and power electronics, today announce their cooperation to perform certified validation of power modules in the field of electromobility. All qualification and reliability tests will be carried out in compliance with the AQG 324 standard, among others, and the final product will be used in high power solutions such as car batteries. The partnership was initiated in 2021 and is now even stronger with this new project.

The majority of projects at HE System Electronic are located in the automotive sector. In this area, it is important to be certified or accredited according to quality management standards such as VDA 6.2 and DIN EN ISO / IEC 17025:2018.

"RoodMicrotec is one of the few independent service providers in the European region that can carry out a complete validation according to AQG 324. This makes the cooperation with RoodMicrotec so valuable," says Axel Weber, CEO of HE System Electronic GmbH.

For RoodMicrotec, this partnership fits well into their general range of services and the company is looking forward to realizing further projects in this area, thus planning to expand its capacities.

"The final product from HE System Electronic is highly interesting. Because of this, we have added power cycling to our qualification capabilities. An additional tester with extended high power capabilities has already been ordered, so we can expand our capabilities and provide additional support to our customers," says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec.

About HE System Electronic GmbH

HE System Electronic is a medium-sized electronics and microsystems technology company based in Veitsbronn in the location for business of the metropolitan region Nuremberg. Founded as a provider for electronic manufacturing services in the field of hybrid technology, HE System Electronic is well established as a competent partner for development and manufacturing and has been successful on the market for its customers in the product areas of sensor technology and power electronics for many years. The parent company, TKH Technologie Deutschland AG, based in Bielefeld, is supporting the growth and thus, HE System Electronic offers its customers the best of two worlds: the financially stable background of a healthy and profitable holding company as well as the innovative strength and short distances of a medium-sized company.

For more information please visit he-system.com/en.

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. RoodMicrotec is a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide and offers specifically tailored turnkey solutions for each single customer's requirements. The turnkey services include project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis, and logistics. All services provided by RoodMicrotec meet the high quality standards of the automotive, industrial, healthcare, and high reliability aerospace sectors. RoodMicrotec is headquartered in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

For more information, please visit https://www.roodmicrotec.com .

This press release is available in English and German. In case of conflict between these versions, the English version shall prevail.

