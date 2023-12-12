

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC reported first-half total pretax profit of 333.1 million pounds compared to a loss of 280.9 million pounds, prior year. Basic profit per share was 266.31 pence compared to a loss of 215.58 pence. On a revenue return basis, loss before tax narrowed to 2.9 million pounds from a loss of 3.2 million pounds, last year. Basic loss per share on a revenue return basis was 3.03 pence compared to a loss of 3.30 pence.



For the six months ended 31 October 2023, total income was 346.8 million pounds. On a revenue return basis, total income increased to 10.8 million pounds from 9.4 million pounds, prior year.



