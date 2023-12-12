Vection Technologies' Q124 and AGM update shows continued top-line momentum driven by an established partner strategy. Now embedded with leading players across diverse verticals, management sees an opportunity to convert low-margin, one-off transactions into large, multi-year contracts in FY24. Expanding use cases and commercialisation is driving rapid market growth, underpinning secular tailwinds. To bolster its outlook, the company introduced several efficiency measures in the period, which it expects to enhance margins and cash flows more visibly in H2.

