

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks traded higher on Tuesday after official data showed British wage growth slowed more than expected in the three months to October, providing some encouragement for the Bank of England ahead of its final meeting of this year later this week.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,592 after finishing 0.1 percent lower on Monday.



AstraZeneca gained 1.3 percent after it agreed to buy Icosavax Inc, boosting its vaccine portfolio with an 'innovative' treatment for respiratory viruses.



Headlam Group shares plunged 5.5 percent. The floor coverings distributor has agreed for a settlement with insurers for the Kidderminster building, which was destroyed by a fire in 2021.



GSK added 0.7 percent. Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has accepted the company's Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy for review to include adults aged 50-59 who are at increased risk.



Online investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown plummeted 8.6 percent after the U.K. regulator warned of possible intervention on client charges.



