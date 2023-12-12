

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal to acquire Vocatus AG, a German management consultancy, which uses behavioral economics modeling to develop pricing strategies and sales concepts for business-to-business and business-to-consumer models.



The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Johannes Trenka, Accenture's strategy, growth, and pricing lead in Europe, said: 'Vocatus brings a differentiated approach to behavior-based pricing that will help our clients gain a competitive edge and improve their market position. The acquisition complements our offerings in implementing growth and efficiency strategies with a view toward pricing and sales optimization.'



The acquisition will support Accenture in expanding its offerings for clients in Europe with greater modeling capabilities to identify price levels and sales optimization, differentiating from competitors, and communicating with customers, using behavioral economics effects to predict decision-making and align incentive systems.



