In the Green



Jet.AI Inc. (JTAIZ) is up over 145% at $2.94. Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) is up over 45% at $15.25. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is up over 32% at $1.19. IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) is up over 21% at $1.56. ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is up over 16% at $1.16. OneMedNet Corporation (ONMD) is up over 10% at $1.22. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 8% at $3.19. Turbo Energy, S.A. (TURB) is up over 8% at $1.96. Genfit S.A. (GNFT) is up over 7% at $3.73. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is up over 7% at $2.43. TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is up over 7% at $1.52. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (GDHG) is up over 7% at $1.41. Lichen China Limited (LICN) is up over 6% at $1.88.



In the Red



Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) is down over 13% at $2.64. Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) is down over 9% at $1.58. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is down over 8% at $105.22. Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT) is down over 7% at $5.46. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is down over 6% at $5.70. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is down over 6% at $4.41. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) is down over 6% at $3.28. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is down over 6% at $2.66. Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. (INTS) is down over 5% at $7.58.



