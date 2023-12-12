First Chinese surgeon participation in IMPLANET's JAZZ Academy

Registration of the JAZZ range with the Chinese health authorities is ongoing

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME plans), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of technological medical equipment, announces the launch of its surgeon training program with a view to marketing its JAZZ® range in China.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are proud to welcome Professor Huanxiong Chen, Head of the Hainan Medical University's Department of Spine Surgery, for two months. He is the first Chinese surgeon to receive training related to the JAZZ® platform. This program includes immersion training in French hospitals that use JAZZ® and are recognized for their spine surgery expertise. This training is dispensed by the JAZZ Academy, our structure devoted to training. This is a major new step to best prepare the upcoming marketing of our JAZZ® range in China by our partner Sanyou Medical. We are eagerly awaiting feedback from the Chinese health authorities regarding the registration of our products. Professor Chen should be able to begin the first surgical interventions during the first quarter of 2024

Professor Huanxiong Chen, Department of Spine Surgery, Hainan Medical University, added: "I am honored to be the first Chinese surgeon trained by IMPLANET in the JAZZ® range. I'm delighted to have this opportunity to talk with French surgeons about their experience with JAZZ® and to discover the various surgical indications. I hope to be able to use the JAZZ® range once I return to China in my day-to-day work in pediatric and adult surgery".

The JAZZ® Academy, helps surgeons expand their knowledge of the JAZZ® range and sub-laminar techniques. During training, different surgical strategies are addressed depending on indications. Each session is supervised by a surgeon who is an expert in this field and by an experienced technical team. During his stay in France, which began in late November 2023, Professor Chen will thus have an opportunity to participate in several spine surgery operations performed in prominent French university hospitals, including those in Paris (APH) and Lyon (HCL).

This first training of a Chinese surgeon in JAZZ® technologies is one of the final stages before the marketing of IMPLANET's JAZZ® range is initiated in China, the world's largest spine surgery market by volume. As a reminder, the distribution of the JAZZ® range by Sanyou Medical on the Chinese market is dependent on its approval by the Chinese health authorities, whose initial feedback is expected in 2024.

Upcoming financial publication

2023 annual revenue, on January 15, 2024, after market close

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributing medical technology equipment. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, China's second largest medical device manufacturer. IMPLANET employs 43 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €8.0 million in 2022. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

