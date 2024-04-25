Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of technological medical equipment, informs its shareholders that its Ordinary General Meeting was held on Thursday April 25, 2024, at 2:00 pm CEST at the Company's registered office, in Martillac.

The number of shares held by the shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail was 93,747,522, corresponding to a quorum of 75.02%.

All the resolutions of this Ordinary General Meeting were adopted. Among the resolutions adopted was the ratification of the co-optation to the Board of Directors of Ms. Minhui Yang and Mr. Michael Mingyan Liu as Directors, for the remainder of their respective predecessors' terms of office, i.e. for the former until the end of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024, and for the latter until the end of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. The shareholders also renewed the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Letienne as a Director for a further three years.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website.

2023 Half-Year Revenue, July 9, 2024, after market

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributing medical technology equipment. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, China's second largest medical device manufacturer. IMPLANET employs 43 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €7.4 million in 2023. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

IMPLANET

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO

David Dieumegard, CFO

Tél.: +33 (0)5 57 99 55 55

investors@Implanet.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

Nicolas Fossiez

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu

NewCap

Media Relations

Arthur Rouillé

Tél.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Implanet@newcap.eu