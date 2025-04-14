Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, éligible PEA-PME), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, informs its shareholders that its Annual General Meeting was held on Friday, April 11, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. CEST at the Company's registered office, in Martillac.

The number of shares held by shareholders present, represented or having voted by mail was 93,973,249, representing a quorum of 75.20%.

All the resolutions of this Annual General Meeting were adopted. Among the resolutions adopted was the ratification of the co-optation of Ms. Nuan Ni to the Board of Directors, as director, for the remainder of her predecessor's term of office, i.e. until the end of the Annual Ordinary General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the 2024 financial year. The shareholders also renewed the appointment of Ms. Nuan Ni and Mr. Ludovic Lastennet as Directors for a further period of three years.

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website: https://www.implanet-invest.com/en/assemblee-generale

Next financial press release

Revenue for the 1st half of 2025, July 8, 2025 after the stock market closes

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ®. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

