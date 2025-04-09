+16% revenue growth compared to Q1 2024

Performance driven by strong export growth outside France and the United States (+42% vs. Q1 2024)

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME), a medical technology company specialized in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announced its revenue for the first quarter of 2025.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue on our growth trajectory with a 16% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2025. This momentum is driven by the sustained development of our international activities, following agreements signed at the end of 2024-particularly in markets outside France and the United States, which saw a 42% increase. The sharp rise in our medical equipment distribution business confirms the relevance of our strategy and the potential of our partnership with Sanyou Medical. Buoyed by these results, we remain determined to accelerate our development and strengthen our presence in strategic markets, with a particular focus on the United States, where our full Jazz Spinal System (JSS) fixation range is now available and our commercial team is fully operational."

First Quarter of 2025

In thousands IFRS1 2025 2024 Change % Spine Implants 2,112 1,964 +8% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 467 247 +89% Services (MADISON) (1) 12 Total Revenue for the first quarter 2,578 2,223 +16%

The Spine Implants business generated revenue of €2.11 million in Q1 2025, reflecting an 8% increase compared to the €1.96 million recorded in Q1 2024.

The Company also continued to expand its medical equipment distribution activity, particularly with the ultrasonic scalpel from SMTP, a subsidiary of Sanyou Medical. Revenue from this segment reached €0.47 million in Q1 2025, up 89% from the €0.25 million reported for the same period in the previous year.

In thousands IFRS2 2025 2024 Change % France 1,160 1,112 +4% United States 335 348 -4% Rest of World 1,083 763 +42% Total Revenue for the first quarter 2,578 2,223 +16%

In France, revenue reached €1.16 million in Q1 2025, an increase of +4% compared to the €1.11 million generated in Q1 2024. In the United States, revenue amounted to €0.34 million, compared to €0.35 million for the same period in 2024. Export activity in the rest of the world recorded strong growth of +42%, with revenue of €1.08 million in Q1 2025, versus €0.76 million in the prior year.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2025, Implanet had a cash position of €0.23 million.

Taking into account a recent financing arrangement, along with cash flow projections based on current business assumptions, anticipated commercial developments for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, and the implementation of payment facilities with the Sanyou Medical group, the Company believes it will be able to meet its operational financing needs for the next twelve months.

In addition, the Company is actively exploring additional financing options to accelerate the development of its business and support medium-term growth.

12-Month Strategy and Outlook

Finalize the registration of existing products under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

Reinvigorate the Company's presence in the United States: Strengthen the resources and commercial means available to the historical team. Expand the Company's direct approach by enlarging the scientific team of key opinion leaders.

Enhance market momentum and the product offering: Deploy the commercial and technological partnership with Sanyou Medical for the joint development of an innovative new European range of hybrid posterior fixation systems. Launch the distribution of the JAZZ® platform in China, the world's largest spine market by volume, in partnership with Sanyou Medical. Distribute technological medical equipment in Europe, such as the ultrasonic surgical scalpel from SMTP Technology Co.



Upcoming Financial Communication

First-half 2025 revenue July 8, 2025, after market close

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ®. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

1 Unaudited figures

2 Unaudited figures

