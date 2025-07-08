Second quarter 2025 up +71% to €3.2 millions

Revenue in the United States increased by a factor of 5.4 in Q2 2025 and by 1.7x for the first half of 2025 compared to 2024

Strong first half performance in medical equipment distribution, revenue quadrupled to €1.8 million



IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, PEA-PME eligible), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of advanced medical equipment, today announced its revenue for the first half of 2025.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of IMPLANET, said: "Following a second half of 2024 with strong growth of +66%, our excellent commercial performance continued into the first half of 2025, achieving growth of +41% compared to the same period last year. These results confirm the effectiveness of our strategy and underscore the full potential of our partnership with Sanyou Medical. Building on these results, we remain committed to accelerating the commercial rollout of our implant ranges across markets identified as strategic, particularly in the United States. Furthermore, we remain convinced that beyond the quality of our implant devices, now used daily in operating rooms, our range of equipment to assist surgeons represent one of the key pillars of our actual growth. Given the growing demand from surgeons and healthcare establishments for the deployment of innovative surgical tools, our partnership with Sanyou Medical enables us to look forward with confidence and determination to the next generation of AI-monitored cobotic and robotic surgical procedures."

First-Half 2025 Revenue Growth of +41%

Revenue by Activity (In K€ IFRS1 2025 2024 % Change Total revenue for the 1st quarter 2,578 2,223 +16% Total revenue for the 2nd quarter 3,231 1,894 +71% Cumulative total for the half-year Spinal implants 3,993 3,643 +10% Medical equipment (SMTP) 1,822 455 +301% Annual services (MADISON) (6) 19 Total Revenue for the first semester 5,809 4,117 +41%

The Company generated revenue of €5.81 million in the first half of 2025, compared to €4.12 million in the first half of 2024. This 41% growth in the first six months of 2025 confirms the strong performance recorded during the previous half-year, which saw a +66% increase.

The Spine Implants business generated revenue of €3.99 million in the first half of 2025, compared to €3.64 million in 2024, representing a +10% increase versus the same period of the prior year.

The medical equipment distribution business continues to grow strongly, driven by the ongoing deployment of the Olea ultrasound scalpel across all geographical areas, as well as by the development of the exclusive partnership with elliquence in the U.S. endoscopic spine surgery market. Medical equipment distribution revenue quadrupled in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching €1.82 million.

Revenue by Region (In K€ IFRS1 2025 2024 % Change France 2,319 2,219 +5% United States 1,582 577 +174% Rest of the world 1,907 1,320 +44% Total annual revenue 5,809 4,117 +41%

Revenue in the United States for the first half of 2025 reached €1.58 million, compared to €0.58 million in the previous year, representing an increase of +174%, primarily driven by commercial developments with elliquence. In France, revenue grew by +5%, totaling €2.32 million. Export activity in the rest of the world also recorded strong growth of +44%, reaching €1.91 million in the first half of 2025 compared to €1.32 million in 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Revenue Growth of +71%

Revenue by Activity (In K€ IFRS1 2025 2024 % Change Spinal implants 1,881 1,679 +12% Medical equipment (SMTP) 1,354 208 +552% Services (MADISON) (5) 7 Total revenue for the 2nd quarter 3,231 1,894 +71%

The Spine Implants business recorded revenue of €1.88 million in the second quarter of 2025, representing a +12% increase compared to €1.68 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue from the medical equipment distribution activity reached €1.35 million in Q2 2025, compared to €0.21 million for the same period in 2024.

Revenue by Area (In K€ Normes IFRS1 2025 2024 % Change France 1,159 1,107 +5% United States 1,247 229 +444% Rest of the world 824 558 +48% Total revenue for the second quarter 3,231 1,894 +71%

Activity in France grew by +5%, reaching €1.16 million for the quarter compared to €1.11 million for the same period in 2024. In the United States, revenue was multiplied by 5.4x, rising to €1.25 million for Q2 2025, from €0.23 million in Q2 2024, driven in particular by commercial developments with elliquence. Export revenue in the Rest of the World reached €0.82 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to €0.56 million in the prior year, representing an increase of +48%.

Strategy and Outlook for 2025

Finalize the registration of existing products under the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the FDA's 510(k).

Continue to expand the Company's presence in the United States: Reinforce resources and commercial capabilities for the historical team; Expand the Company's direct approach by enlarging the scientific team of key opinion leaders;



Enhance market momentum and expand the product offering: Deploy the commercial and technological partnership with Sanyou Medical for the joint development of a new, innovative European range of hybrid posterior fixation systems; Launch distribution of the JAZZ® platform in China, the world's largest spine market by volume, in collaboration with Sanyou Medical; Distribute advanced medical technology equipment in Europe, including the ultrasonic surgical scalpel from SMTP Technology Co. Position Implanet as a partner for surgeons and healthcare institutions in terms of Artificial Intelligence, cobotics and robotics adapted to our implants.



Cash Position

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had a cash position of €0.50 million.

Additionally, during the second quarter of 2025, Implanet secured new financing in the form of a short-term working capital loan from Shanghai Pudong Development Bank ("SPD Bank") for a total amount of RMB 4.75 million, or approximately €0.57 million, with a term of 12 months, repayable in fine, without collateral and intended for payments to suppliers and other operating expenses, the repayment of which is guaranteed by Sanyou Medical.

Considering this recent financing, the projected cash flow based on current business assumptions, the anticipated commercial developments for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, and the secured payment facilities with the Sanyou Medical group, the Company believes it will be able to meet its operational financing needs for the next twelve months.

Additionally, the Company continues to explore various financing solutions to accelerate the development of its business and support medium-term growth.

Upcoming Financial Communications

First Half 2025 results - September 16th, 2025, after market close

About IMPLANET

IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributes medical technology equipment. Its activities focus on an innovative solution to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®), complemented by the product range of thoraco-lumbar screws, cages, and cervical plates, acquired through Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD) in May 2021. In 2022, the Company entered into a commercial, technological, and financial partnership with Sanyou Medical, China's second-largest medical device manufacturer. As part of this strategic agreement, IMPLANET developed in 2024 the Jazz Spinal System hybrid fixation system, a unique new range featuring a comprehensive pedicle screw solution, combined with the market's most advanced braided implant technology, JAZZ®. IMPLANET's orthopedic platform is built on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has received 510(k) regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CE marking in Europe, and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 46 people and generated €9.4 million in consolidated revenue in 2024. Based near Bordeaux, France, IMPLANET has operated a U.S. subsidiary in Boston since 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris. For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

1 Unaudited figures

