Spine tech innovator IMPLANET will demo and display its game-changing portfolio in tandem with 8i Robotics' robot systems at Booth #1029, April 25-28, 2025

At this year's American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Meeting (AANS) Annual Meeting in Boston, USA, IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP), a leading global innovator in spine and medical technologies, will co-exhibit at booth #1029 alongside fellow innovator 8i Robotics, pioneering the development of a multi-arm robotic system for use in spine and orthopaedic surgery.

IMPLANET will present its Jazz Spinal System (JSS), a complete pedicle screw offering now in its initial US launch. From open and minimally invasive degenerative spine surgery to more complex deformity cases, the JSS system offers a wide range of pedicle screws covering the entire thoracolumbar spine.

In the innovations-themed exhibit booth, IMPLANET will be featuring OLEA, its ultrasonic osteotome technology, as well as highlighting the launch of JSS. IMPLANET'S OLEA ultrasonic scalpel technology enables surgeons to perform safer and more controlled bone removal while sparing soft tissueand neural structures. The device's non-rotating micro-vibration frequency enables efficient and precise cutting while significantly reducing harmful noise pollution and heat transfer found in competitive systems. The easy-to-use system cuts bone like a knife rather than having to press down, or "jackhammer", as is found in other competitive systems.

8i Robotics will demonstrate first-of-its-kind multi-arm surgical robot technology. The system builds on the latest state-of-the-art developments in robotics, surgical navigation, and optical imaging technologies to offer a modular platform for precision spine surgery. With a humanoid body, the 8i Robotics system positions itself alongside the operating table to provide full reach from cervical spine to pelvis, with an integrated high torque power driver for pedicle screw insertion. Working with the master surgeon, embedded algorithms and bundled implants allow 8i Robotics to provide spinal surgical assistance in both open and minimally invasive procedures while minimizing intraoperative radiation.

"We're extremely excited to introduce the surgeon community at AANS to the innovative Implanet portfolio while sharing the booth with our friends and colleagues at 8i Robotics," said Max Painter, Vice President and General Manager of IMPLANET America. "It's rewarding to have two innovative companies sharing groundbreaking technology side by side, and an honor to be collaborating with Dr. Victor Yang and his 8i Robotics team. I look forward to our continued collaboration as we launch our full spine portfolio over the next 18 months."

Next financial press release

Revenues for the 1st half of 2025, July 8, 2025, after the stock market closes

About IMPLANET

Implanet offers a range of implants for spine surgeries. Its flagship product, the Jazz braided/sublaminar implant, is designed to improve the treatment of spinal disorders requiring spinal fusion surgery. Considering the evolutions of healthcare systems worldwide, Implanet identifies a portfolio of products and services based on a detailed analysis of socio-economic, regulatory, demographic and cultural specifications. Implanet's R&D team focuses on meeting specific surgery needs with the design of scientifically and clinically proven devices, using quality materials tested according to the most demanding standards in force, and combining them with simple and easy-to-use instrumentation. For more information, visit www.Implanet.com.

About 8i Robotics

8i Robotics is redefining the future of spine and orthopedic surgery by combining cutting-edge multi-arm humanoid robotics with state-of-the-art technologies such as light-weight medical-grade robots, electromagnetic navigation, and optical imaging. Our flagship product epitomizes a revolutionary leap in surgical precision, safety, and efficacy. Based on a modular platform, 8i Robotics enables the user to configure the system to select only the features that are most applicable to their practice. Our system has demonstrated superior outcomes in pre-clinical studies, setting new standards for spine surgery. Regulatory submissions pending and device currently not available for sale in Canada or the United States of America

"JSS"is a registered trademark of Implanet.

"8i Robotics" is a registered trademark of 8i Robotics.

