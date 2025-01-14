Continued acceleration in quarterly revenue growth since Q2 2024, with Q4 2024 reaching nearly €3.0 million, up 81% versus 2023

Strong full-year performance in the medical equipment distribution business, generating €2.3 million in revenue

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in implants for orthopedic surgery and the distribution of technological medical equipment, today announces its full-year 2024 revenue and cash position as of December 31, 2024.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, stated: "The strong commercial performance achieved in the second half of 2024, with 66% growth compared to the same period last year, underscores the effectiveness of the development model implemented at the start of 2024. Building on our expertise in spine surgery and the synergy between our product ranges, the combination of implant sales with the distribution of high-value medical equipment has significantly increased our sales across strategic markets. While the first half of 2024 was impacted by a slowdown in international activity, we are now reaping the benefits of our investments in the United States and are more convinced than ever of the strong growth potential of our solutions in this region. With the support of our key shareholder, Sanyou Medical, we intend to sustain this growth momentum by expanding our product offerings and continuing our innovation strategy."

Fourth quarter 2024 growth of +81%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS Standards1 2024 2023 Change % Spine Implants 1,871 1,608 +16% Medical Equipment (SMTP) 1,110 24 Services (MADISON) 1 11 Total Revenue for the fourth quarter 2,982 1,643 +81%

The Spine Implants activity achieved Q4 2024 revenue of €1.87 million, an increase of +16% compared to €1.61 million in Q4 2023.

The medical equipment distribution activity continued its growth, supported by the ongoing deployment of the Olea ultrasonic scalpel in France, internationally, and in the U.S. under the exclusive partnership with elliquence for the spinal endoscopy market. Revenue from this activity for Q4 2024 was €1.11 million, compared to €0.02 million in Q4 2023.

Activity in France grew by +8%, with revenue of €1.04 million for Q4 2024, compared to €0.96 million in Q4 2023. In the U.S., Q4 2024 revenue reached €1.13 million, up from €0.33 million in Q4 2023. Export activity in the rest of the world recorded €0.82 million in Q4 2024, compared to €0.36 million in the same period last year, representing growth of +132%, mainly driven by a recovery in orders from Europe and South America.

Revenue by Region (in thousands IFRS Standards1 2024 2023 Change % France 1,035 956 +8% United States 1,125 333 +237% Rest of World 822 354 +132% Total Revenue for the fourth quarter 2,982 1,643 +81%

2024 Full-Year Revenue Growth of +26%

Revenue by Activity (in thousands IFRS Standards 1) 2024 2023 Change % Revenue for the first quarter 2,223 2,208 +1% Revenue for the second quarter 1,894 2,060 -8% Revenue for the third quarter 2,308 1,537 +50% Revenue for the fourth quarter 2,982 1,643 +81% Full-Year revenue Full-Year Spine Implants Revenue 7,034 7,067 0% Full-Year Medical Equipment (SMTP) Revenue 2,351 303 +676% Full-Year Services (MADISON) Revenue 20 79 -75% Total Full-Year Revenue 9,406 7,448 +26%

IMPLANET recorded full year revenue of €9.41 million in 2024, compared to €7.45 million in 2023.

Spine Implants activity generated €7.03 million in 2024, compared to €7.07 million in 2023. Meanwhile, the medical equipment distribution activity delivered €2.35 million in 2024, representing a growth of +676% compared to 2023.

Revenue in France grew by 17%, totaling €4.12 million. Revenue in the United States reached €2.57 million in 2024, up +86% from €1.38 million in 2023. Export activity in the rest of the world also increased by 6% to €2.72 million in 2024, compared to €2.56 million in 2023.

Revenue by Region (in thousands IFRS Standards1) 2024 2023 Variation % France 4,120 3,510 +17% United States 2,570 1,379 +86% Rest of the World 2,716 2,560 +6% Total Full-Year Revenue 9,406 7,448 +26%

Cash Position

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had a cash position of €1.60 million.

As a reminder, the Company received €0.68 million related to the sale of the MADISONTM activity, with the remaining balance of €0.17 million expected to be collected during the first half of 2025. Additionally, on December 5, 2024, IMPLANET announced the implementation of financing with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank ("SPD Bank"). This financing arrangement consists of a short-term working capital loan from SPD Bank, totaling RMB 15.2 million (around €2 million), for a 12-month term, repayable in full at maturity, without requiring collateral. The loan is intended for supplier payments and other operational expenses, with repayment guaranteed by Sanyou Medical.

Given this recent financing and cash flow projections based on current activity assumptions and anticipated commercial developments with Sanyou Medical for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years, the Company believes it will be able to meet its operational financing needs for the next twelve months. Additionally, the Company continues to explore various financing options to accelerate the development of its activities and medium-term growth, as well as the implementation of payment facilities with the Sanyou Medical group.

Reminder of 2024 highlights

Successful completion of the capital increase announced on January 4, 2024, raising €5.5 million through the issuance of 83,924,897 new shares;

Appointment of Max W. Painter as Vice President and General Manager of IMPLANET's US subsidiary;

FDA clearance of the new Jazz Spinal System TM hybrid posterior fixation range in the United States;

hybrid posterior fixation range in the United States; Exclusive partnership signed for the distribution of the ultrasonic scalpel Olea for endoscopic spine surgery in the U.S. market.

Financing of around €2 million with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

Upcoming financial event:

2024 Full-Year Results: March 4, 2025, after market close

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery and distributing medical technology equipment. Its activity revolves around a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ®) complemented by the product range offered by Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), acquired in May 2021 (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ® has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. In 2022, IMPLANET entered into a commercial, technological and financial partnership with SANYOU MEDICAL, China's second largest medical device manufacturer. IMPLANET employs 43 staff and recorded a consolidated revenue of €9.4 million in 2024. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

For further information, please visit www.Implanet.com.

