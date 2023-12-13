Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, der kann ein Vermögen machen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M65T | ISIN: SE0002148817 | Ticker-Symbol: 24H
Frankfurt
12.12.23
08:19 Uhr
1,939 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANSA BIOPHARMA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0802,21007:51
PR Newswire
13.12.2023 | 07:18
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hansa Biopharma AB: Hansa Biopharma Nomination Committee formed

LUND, Sweden, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma today announced that the Nomination Committee has been formed in accordance with the principles adopted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 29, 2023 and has the following composition:

  • Florian Reinaoud representing Redmile Group
  • Jonas Wikström representing Theodor Jeansson
  • Sven Sandberg representing Thomas Olausson

As the conveyer of the Nomination Committee, Peter Nicklin, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Hansa Biopharma will be asked to summon the first meeting in the Nomination Committee.

The function of the Nomination Committee is to prepare and submit proposals for the AGM regarding the number of board members to be elected by the general meeting, election of chairman and other board members, board fees and any remuneration for committee work, election of the chairman of the AGM, election of auditors (if applicable) and fee for the auditors, and proposals for rules for appointing the Nomination Committee.

The proposals of the Nomination Committee will be presented in the notice of the Annual General Meeting 2024 and will be published on Hansa Biopharma's website.

Shareholders wishing to submit comments or proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so via e-mail to ir@hansabiopharma.com or by letter to Hansa Biopharma, Nomination Committee, Box 785, 220 07 Lund, Sweden.

For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl, VP Head of Investor Relations
M: +46 (0) 709-298 269
E: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com

Stephanie Kenney, VP Global Corporate Affairs
M: +1 (484) 319 2802
E: stephanie.kenney@hansabiopharma.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1219/3890990/2483523.pdf

20231213 HNSA - PR Nomination Committee 2023-2024 ENG FINAL

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hansa-biopharma-nomination-committee-formed-302013592.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.