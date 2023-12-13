DelfinGroup starts operations in Lithuania

Latvian fintech company DelfinGroup is expanding its operations on the Baltic scale, starting to provide services on the Lithuanian market. The first international development phase will see the opening of five branches of the circular economy concept shop Banknote in Vilnius, with an online shop planned for the near future.

DelfinGroup has so far been mostly known outside Latvia as an issuer of shares on the Baltic Main List of the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange, but the Lithuanian market is the first where it will be represented by a Banknote branch network, thus ensuring a continuous presence and access to new and competitive financial services.

"This is the first step of DelfinGroup outside the Latvian market, which we are taking with the help of the experience and expertise we have accumulated in Latvia over the past 15 years. Throughout this time, we have been developing our financial services in response to the society's needs, which means that the portfolio of services is continuously updated and improved. We are also constantly working to provide a high level of customer service. The sum of all these factors, as well as the focus on technological growth, which makes it easy to offer our solutions outside Latvia, has driven us to further development. And entering the Lithuanian market is a natural step. We are confident that we will be able to offer Lithuanian customers useful and convenient services and a positive customer experience," says Didzis Admidinš, Chairman of the Management Board of DelfinGroup.

He adds that the company will offer convenient and customer-oriented pawn services in Lithuania, as well as strengthen the integration of circular economy principles into Lithuanian society by providing a full cycle of services for the sale and purchase of pre-owned and slightly pre-owned goods. "Since we started our business in 2009, DelfinGroup has significantly changed the pawn industry in Latvia by setting modern standards. Now, by transferring our expertise, we will purposefully develop similar services in Lithuania, including remote buying and digital valuation of goods," emphasises D. Admidinš.

"The opening of our new branches in Vilnius is just the beginning, with more branches being opened over time and offering even more service options. For example, we are also planning to open a circular economy online shop in Lithuania soon, like the one in Latvia, where more than 50 000 pre-owned and slightly pre-owned goods are already available to the public in one place," adds D. Admidinš.

The first five branches in Vilnius will be located in well-populated areas, while one of them will be in the Mandarinas shopping centre.

About DelfinGroup

AS DelfinGroup is a licenced fintech company established in 2009 and operates under the brand names Banknote and VIZIA. The company has been profitable every year since 2010. DelfinGroup continuously develops and offers consumer and pawn loans, loans developed for senior citizens, Buy now pay later loans (BNPL loans), and the sale of pre-owned goods online and at more than 90 branches across Latvia. Since 2014, DelfinGroup has been known on the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange as a bond issuer and, since 2021, as a listed company on the Baltic Main List. The company regularly pays dividends to its shareholders. The sustainability of DelfinGroup is based on focused corporate governance, fintech innovation, responsible lending, financial inclusion, and facilitating the circular economy.

