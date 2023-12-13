

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK), a German remote access and control computer software, Wednesday announced low double-digit million euros worth investments in US-based Sight Machine and German software company Cybus.



Sight Machine is a Microsoft partner and provides 'Manufacturing Data Platforms', while Cybus specialises in industrial IoT solutions for large scale manufacturing environment.



With these investments, the company said it intends to strengthen its commitment towards digital transformation of industrial working environment as well as merging Information and Operation Technology.



Currently, TeamViewer's stock is climbing 0.67%, to 13.53 euros on the XETRA.



