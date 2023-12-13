Driven Brands Launches Driven Advantage Marketplace, Powered by Mirakl, To Provide One-Stop Supplier Experience for Automotive Service Centers

Driven Advantage saves automotive service centers $50,000 per year through operational efficiencies

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Driven Brands (DRVN), the largest automotive services company in North America, has announced the launch of Driven Advantage , a new B2B digital marketplace powered by Mirakl Platform.

The new B2B marketplace connects Driven Brands' 5,000+ automotive corporate locations, shop owners, franchises, and affiliates with more than 80,000 handpicked products from third-party suppliers.

With Driven Advantage's one-stop shop, buyers can easily control spending and streamline ordering, reducing time spent on purchasing.

The average automotive service center with ~$1 million in annual revenue can expect to save upwards of $50,000 per year by ordering via the Driven Advantage marketplace. The marketplace offers buyers an enhanced personalization experience, making it easy for buyers to discover the products that meet their specific needs and preferences.

Driven Advantage also offers benefits to third-party sellers by driving sales volume through a single site serving thousands of automotive locations.

Best-in-Class Automotive Franchise Experience



The Driven Advantage marketplace builds on Driven Brands' proven approach to centralized procurement, while expanded payment methods and controls allow shop owners and franchises to purchase needed items with confidence. Driven Brands has already processed tens of thousands of orders in the first year - demonstrating the power of the new platform.

"The initial development and rollout of Driven Advantage has already shown tremendous value for our franchises and vendors," said Kyle Marshall, EVP and President of Platform Services. "Our company-operated stores and other early adopters have already recognized the potential for process improvements and operational savings that come with using marketplace, and with new features like suggestive selling, promotional opportunities, and partner advertising, this is just the beginning."

Immediate Opportunity for Partner Vendors

Driven Advantage allows third-party sellers to establish a new revenue stream that provides direct access to thousands of automotive locations throughout North America. Vendors are supported by a dedicated marketplace support team, simplifying onboarding and account management.

"Driven Brands is a shining example of eCommerce leadership in the automotive aftermarket space, showing what customer-first companies can achieve when they use digital ecosystems to transform operating models," said Marc Teuliéres, General Manager, B2B, Mirakl. "With Driven Advantage's broad, curated assortment and one-stop shop experience, automotive repair shops are able to spend less time on sourcing and more time serving their customers. We're honored to partner with Driven Brands on this forward-thinking strategy that both generates new revenue and boosts customer satisfaction."

Driven Brand's automotive franchise owners, ATI members, and third-party sellers are invited to join the Driven Advantage marketplace today.

To learn more about the B2B brands disrupting their industries with digital marketplaces, visit the Mirakl website .

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from more than $6.2 billion in system-wide sales.

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the global leader in platform business innovation. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business. Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and B2B enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media. Mirakl is trusted by 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide including Macy's, Decathlon, Kroger, Airbus, Toyota Material Handling, and Sonepar. For more information: www.mirakl.com

