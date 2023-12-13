Latest enhancements help to safeguard manufacturers against perpetual disruptions

QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, has announced a significant new release of QAD Digital Supply Chain Planning (DSCP), designed to drive supply chain value and enable customers to manage fluctuating costs and macro-economic factors.

"Supply chain visibility remains crucial in 2023 to ensure efficiency, customer satisfaction, risk management, cost reduction, and compliance," said Carter Lloyds, Chief Marketing Product Officer at QAD. "This release of QAD DSCP elevates supply chain visibility to provide a competitive advantage to QAD customers by enabling faster and more reliable delivery, reducing costs, promoting innovation, and prioritizing sustainability. By leveraging these benefits, businesses can differentiate themselves and establish a unique market position."

The latest developments provide a more intuitive, intelligent, automated and adaptive digital planning experience. In 2023, QAD DSCP offers extended digital planning capabilities such as advanced analytics, enhanced supply chain data management and dynamic filtering, to provide a more intuitive, comprehensive and seamless cloud planning experience.

Ready-to-Plan

In 2023, QAD DSCP comes with embedded Ready-to-Plan capabilities. Ready-to-Plan is an intelligent, rapid prototyping solution that provides standard, automated modeling from a custom design, reducing time to value and cost of ownership. Further configuration options cover more business cases tailored to industry or customer requirements and provide a "digital twin" of the customer's supply chain.

QAD DSCP is a functionally-rich, digital supply chain planning solution that helps global companies operate effectively. QAD DSCP provides an end-to-end solution with specific capabilities for demand planning, inventory optimization, supply planning, manufacturing planning, financial planning, sales operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP).

About QAD Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

