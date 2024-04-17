QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced its 2024 LEAP Award winners at Teamwork, its annual global event for Partners, in Barcelona, Spain. The annual awards recognize partners in the QAD community for their achievements in contributing to the success of QAD customers.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our esteemed partners and their outstanding achievements with these prestigious awards," said Romeo Sequeira, head of partner success at QAD. "Their unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit have played a pivotal role in driving our mutual success. Together, we continue to raise the bar in innovation and excellence, creating meaningful impact in our industry and beyond."

This year's qualitative award winners embody the spirit and commitment of QAD partners globally.

Tata Consultancy Services received the Business Transformation Award This award recognizes a partner that helps a customer change its business processes as supported by QAD solutions and has been able to measure and demonstrate those achievements. Tata Consultancy Services successfully implemented QAD Adaptive ERP in the QAD Cloud at six plants in North America for a global manufacturer of specialty grains and powders from another ERP system. This project was completed in 18 months per the project plan and exceeded other parameters resulting in customer satisfaction.

Atturra received the QAD Cloud Award This award recognizes a partner that demonstrates a strong commitment to software, services and technology, and affords customers a rapid and agile deployment in the QAD Cloud. Atturra executed a sales and delivery of cloud strategy while highlighting considerable benefits, stability, availability and security of QAD Cloud to a company in a developing country with complex requirements. Despite many challenges, the customer is taking full advantage of QAD Cloud.

Roundview Technologiesreceived the Rapid Achiever Award This award highlights an exceptionally rapid, agile and effective implementation of a QAD solution with demonstrable results from an experienced and highly skilled team. Roundview Technologies ran a complex project that took a customer with a legacy version and had them live and current in just three months while working in a complex business environment.

Vockan Consultingreceived the Rising Star Award This award recognizes a partner that has been in partnership with QAD for less than 36 months and has experienced significant growth. Vockan Consulting implemented many projects and upgrades while maintaining an exceptionally strong install base. They increased their team with a strong commitment to education and certifications.

QAD also celebrated the sales excellence of their top partner performers who had exceptional results in their regions.

Asia Pacific

Atturra

Guangzhou Softspeed

PTI IMI

Qizhi

Synersion

EMEA

Discovery Informatique

SIT Software for Information Technology

Latin America

IT Conosur

North America

Strategic Information Group received the Cloud Impact Award This award celebrates outstanding achievement by a QAD partner distinguished for their comprehensive understanding of QAD solutions and specialized vertical expertise. This accolade recognizes a partner who demonstrates exceptional sales performance, adeptly leveraging their profound QAD experience and expertise to drive success for both existing and new customers. Their commitment to excellence sets a high standard within the QAD ecosystem.

LEAP, the QAD Global Partner Program, includes over 150 partners including resellers, implementation, solution/technology and support partners. QAD partners expand the QAD ecosystem and strengthen its strategic position in the industries it serves. QAD and its partners continuously evolve, broadening QAD's expertise and footprint to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.

About QAD Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce (DC), supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

