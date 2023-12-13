Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.12.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Das dynamische Duo und die Eroberung Nordamerikas?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DYQG | ISIN: SE0010415281 | Ticker-Symbol: XTL1
Frankfurt
13.12.23
08:01 Uhr
0,021 Euro
+0,001
+4,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANOTO GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.12.2023 | 14:10
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Anoto Group AB uppdateras / The observation status for Anoto Group AB is updated (172/23)

Den 26 juli 2022 gavs aktierna i Anoto Group AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus
med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. 

Den 2 november 2023 uppdaterades observationsstatusen med hänvisning till att
Bolaget hade offentliggjort ett pressmeddelande med information om att en
ledamot i Bolagets styrelse valt att lämna sitt uppdrag och att Bolagets
styrelse med anledning av detta inte var beslutsför. 

Den 11 december 2023 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med beslut
från en extra bolagsstämma i Bolaget varvid fyra ledamöter valts till Bolagets
styrelse. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
grunden för observationsstatusen för aktierna i Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-kod
SE0010415281, orderboks-ID 5110). 

On July 26, 2022, the shares in Anoto Group AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's
financial position. 

On November 2, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to the
Company having published a press release with information that a member of the
Company's board had chosen to resign and that the board therefore did not meet
the quorum requirements. 

On December 11, 2023, the Company published a press release with resolutions
from an extraordinary general meeting in the Company whereby four members had
been elected to the Company's board. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds
for the observation status for the shares in Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-code
SE0010415281, order book ID 5110). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.