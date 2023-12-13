Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Anoto Group AB uppdateras / The observation status for Anoto Group AB is updated (172/23)

Den 26 juli 2022 gavs aktierna i Anoto Group AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till osäkerhet kring Bolagets finansiella ställning. Den 2 november 2023 uppdaterades observationsstatusen med hänvisning till att Bolaget hade offentliggjort ett pressmeddelande med information om att en ledamot i Bolagets styrelse valt att lämna sitt uppdrag och att Bolagets styrelse med anledning av detta inte var beslutsför. Den 11 december 2023 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med beslut från en extra bolagsstämma i Bolaget varvid fyra ledamöter valts till Bolagets styrelse. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera grunden för observationsstatusen för aktierna i Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-kod SE0010415281, orderboks-ID 5110). On July 26, 2022, the shares in Anoto Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On November 2, 2023, the observation status was updated with reference to the Company having published a press release with information that a member of the Company's board had chosen to resign and that the board therefore did not meet the quorum requirements. On December 11, 2023, the Company published a press release with resolutions from an extraordinary general meeting in the Company whereby four members had been elected to the Company's board. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in Anoto Group AB (ANOT, ISIN-code SE0010415281, order book ID 5110). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB