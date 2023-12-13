

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has warned that Israel was losing international support for its military operations targeting Hamas in Gaza.



Biden's remarks, which marks Washington's unprecedented move critical of Israel, came at a Democratic donors' event in Washington Tuesday.



Speaking at a Campaign Reception, Biden said that the United States, the European Union, and most of the world were supporting Israel's security operations, 'But they're starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place (in Gaza).'



Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden, said, 'He's a good friend, but I think he has to change and - with this government. This government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move.'



'This is the most conservative government in Israel's history,' according to him.



Meanwhile, the UN's top humanitarian official in the Occupied Palestinian Territory said on Wednesday that a ceasefire in Gaza is 'the only way forward' and 'in the interest of everybody' as the war there threatens peace and security for both Palestinians and Israelis for years or even decades to come.



Lynn Hastings stressed that the intensifying hostilities have pushed almost half of the population of the Strip, or about a million people, into Rafah in the south, compounding the dire health and hunger crisis.



'The reason why Gaza is not safe is not just because of the airstrikes but also because of these conditions created by the massive displacement of the population into smaller and smaller areas', which also jeopardizes the humanitarian operation in the enclave, she said.



Hastings also insisted that a ceasefire could be conducive to the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its deadly terror attacks in southern Israel on 7 October, and reiterated calls for access to the hostages.



Speaking to reporters in Geneva in a teleconference from Jerusalem, the UN official stressed that in Gaza infectious diseases are spreading, less than a third of all hospitals are at least partially functioning, shelters have long ago exceeded their capacity, and the vast majority of people do not have enough food or water.



Almost half of the population in the north and one third in the south is experiencing 'severe levels of hunger' according to a recent assessment by the UN World Food Program (WFP).



Briefing reporters from Gaza, Dr. Richard Peeperkorn, WHO's representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, described corridors overflowing with trauma patients at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, where doctors treat people on the floor and fuel, oxygen, food and water are scarce.



In just 66 days of fighting, the Strip has been transformed from a 'reasonably functioning health system' to a situation where more than two thirds of its 36 hospitals and more than 70 per cent of primary health care facilities are out of commission, Dr. Peeperkorn said.



WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told reporters in Geneva that the Kamal Adwan Hospital - also in the north - was being forcefully evacuated on Tuesday, according to Gaza's health authorities. Some 68 patients including 18 in intensive care and six newborns are reportedly at the site, alongside thousands of displaced people seeking safety.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken