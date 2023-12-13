

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday as the dollar remained subdued and bond yields dropped a bit ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. Traders look to the accompanying statement and projections for hints the central bank could be planning to pivot to cutting rates next year.



The dollar index, which dropped to 103.68 in early New York session, recovered to 103.90 later on, limiting gold's uptick.



Gold futures for February ended higher by $4.10 at $1,997.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended down $0.095 at $22.921 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7875 per pound, unchanged from the previous close.



'Gold traders have seemingly not been too pleased with the US jobs and inflation data, pushing the yellow metal back below $2,000 ahead of the Fed announcement,' says Craig Erlam, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, UK & EMEA. 'Gold has given back 50% of the gains from the early October lows to last week's new record high which highlights how optimistic traders were and how some of that enthusiasm has since faded.'



Data released by the Labor Department showed producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat during the month of November.



The report said the producer price index for final demand was unchanged in November after falling by a revised 0.4% in October. Economists had expected producer prices to inch up by 0.1% compared to the 0.5% drop originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department also said the annual rate of producer price growth slowed to 0.9% in November from 1.2% in October. Year-over-year growth was expected to slow to 1%.



Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) decisions also remain under investors' radar, with the ECB expected to cut its growth and inflation forecasts.



The BoE is expected to deliver a hawkish hold, keeping interest rates unchanged at 5.25%.



