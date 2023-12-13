Levity Products, Inc: Levity Products Launches Revolutionary LECS Catheter Stabilizers on Amazon, Setting New Standards in Patient Comfort and Safety

HUGO, MN / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Levity Products, Inc, an innovative provider of catheter stabilizers, proudly announces the introduction of its groundbreaking Levity Catheter Stabilizers (LECS) line on Amazon, marking a significant milestone in patient care and comfort. This launch sets new standards in catheter stabilization, patient safety, and infection prevention, reaffirming Levity's commitment to revolutionizing the catheterization process.

At the heart of Levity Company is the inspiring journey of Sarah Olson, a dedicated mother whose son's battle with spina bifida led her to innovate and bring comfort to patients undergoing catheterization. Faced with the absence of suitable solutions, Sarah founded Levity, a company driven by compassion and innovation. Levity's comprehensive range of catheter stabilizers, meticulously designed to address diverse patient needs, has provided tangible comfort to countless individuals.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Levity Catheter Stabilizers (LECS) line on Amazon. Our determination to enhance patient comfort and safety has driven the development of these innovative devices. With LECS, we are setting new benchmarks in catheter stabilization, ensuring patients receive the care they deserve." said Sarah, Owner and Inventor at Levity Products.

About Levity Products, Inc.:

Levity Products, Inc. is a pioneering company focused on enhancing patient comfort and treatment effectiveness during catheterization procedures. Levity stabilizers were

originally developed by a loving mother to reduce the pain and discomfort in the catheterization procedures endured by her young son, Levi. With the help of a small team of developers and dedicated investors, and with the pursuit of years dedicated to research, development, and rigorous clinical testing has resulted in a family of advanced catheter stabilizers that address patient comfort and catheterization effectiveness. Their flagship innovation, the "LECS" family of advanced Levity Catheter Stabilizers, has earned six patents and FDA certification, as well as CE Mark (conditional) certification. The LECS devices are made from hypoallergenic materials, ensuring extended wear and gentle skin contact.

For more information, please visit Levity Products, website at https://levityproducts.com or call (833) 538-4891.

