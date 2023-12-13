Perk Labs Inc. Announces Appointment of Keith Roseland-Barnes to the Board of Directors and Issuance of U.S. Patent

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Keith Roseland-Barnes to the Perk Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Keith Roseland-Barnes to the Perk Board", said Ryan Hardy, CEO of Perk Labs. "Keith brings a wealth of experience in technology leadership and software sales, with an outstanding record of consistently exceeding revenue targets in his more than 20 years of experience in technology sales and leadership."

Mr. Roseland-Barnes is the Chief Revenue Officer of Unravel Data, a market-leading data analytics and AI observability platform company, which helps teams turn complex data into actionable insights. "I am excited to be joining Perk's Board. Perk offers a very innovative and compelling mobile ordering and payment solution which allows venues and retailers to significantly enhance their customers' experience." said Mr. Roseland-Barnes. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to contribute to Perk's continued success and growth".

Issuance of U.S. Patent

The Company is also pleased to announce the issuance of its United States patent that protects the Company's rights to one of its inventions for systems and methods for electronic payments with fraud prevention, based on correlating transaction data and information from a user's device.

"We are pleased to enhance our intellectual property protection with this new patent issuance," said Ryan Hardy, CEO, Perk Labs. "The grant of this patent symbolizes the underlying capabilities of Perk as an innovative technology disruptor."

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc., (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. Perk Labs specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions, including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations and even parking. Perk Labs provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-retailer venues such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, festivals, charity events and hotels and resorts.

