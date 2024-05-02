Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces Agreement with Gibson & Associates for Custom Payment Portal

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Gibson & Associates has selected Perk's subsidiary Getit Technologies Inc. ("Getit") as its payment technology provider. Getit's custom-branded payment portal offers convenient online payments through a button embedded in Gibson & Associates' website.

Gibson & Associates is a social work and psychotherapy clinic with offices in London and Toronto, as well as virtual counselling services in all of Ontario. Founded in 2013, they boast a team of 20 registered therapists. Gibson & Associates' team offers a range of specialized therapy services to help their clients overcome their unique challenges.

"We're excited to be able to offer flexible payment options via credit card to our clients at Gibson & Associates," said Michelle Gibson, Founder of Gibson & Associates. "With so much stress in the world today, creating a secure, branded, and convenient payment solution was top of mind when reviewing options for our clinic. Getit was able to meet all of our needs."

In addition to processing credit card transactions, Getit's credit card management system will also allow Gibson & Associates to automatically process recurring billing at an interval of their choosing.

"Our Getit Payments solution is rapidly gaining traction within the Onsite/Remote Services market," stated Ryan Hardy, CEO of Getit. "With Getit's technology, Gibson & Associates' clients are able to pay in under 60 seconds or less, without being required to download an app or interact with hardware."

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc., (CSE:PERK)(OTC PINK:PKLBF)(FRA:PKLB), the owner of Getit Technologies Inc. and Perk Hero Software Inc. ("Perk Labs"), provides innovative mobile ordering and payment systems, allowing customers the ability to scan a QR code or NFC sticker to order and pay for their purchases directly from their phone. Perk Labs specializes in providing a single unified payment interface for complex purchase environments - environments that have multiple retailers processing an array of different transactions, including food and beverage purchases, merchandise sales, ticketing, registrations, donations, parking fees, and service payments. Perk Labs provides a custom-branded solution that is ideal for multi-transaction brands such as stadiums and arenas, university and college campuses, conference centers, hotels and resorts, festivals and events, and professional service companies.

For more information, contact:

Ryan Hardy

CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@getittechnologies.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, and expectations of future revenues for the Company. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com