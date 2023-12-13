Earning Recognition for Our Social Impact Programs

Gen is named one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2023 / Gen



Gen Blog | Community

By Kim Allman Head of Corporate Responsibility and Public Policy

2023 was a year of firsts for our Social Impact program. We hosted our first ever Global Volunteer Day as Gen, uniting team members around the world in one massive day of service. We debuted new tools to help children and families develop Cyber Safety skills and launched a pioneering guide for LGBTQ+ young people to navigate the digital world safely.

For these and other projects, we're thrilled to announce two distinguished honors: Gen has been named one of Newsweek's Most Responsible Companies for 2024 and been listed on this year's Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI).

The DJSI is one of the world's leading benchmarks for ESG performance. The North American Index utilizes the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to evaluate the ESG practices of the largest 600 North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. The resulting list collects the top 20% of these companies based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria, with each receiving a score out of 100. Gen was awarded the high score of 46, landing us on the North America index for the second year in a row.

This is also the second year in a row we've appeared on Newsweek's List of America's Most Responsible Companies as Gen. Newsweek, along with its partner Statista, surveys the country's top 2,000 companies' ESG programs based on 30 KPIs then survey more than 17,000 U.S. residents on their perceptions of the companies' CSR performance.

Gen's social impact mission is to bring together our team, passions and technology to support people and communities, making the world a better, safer place. Program highlights that contributed to our high scores include:

Philanthropy: Our Cyber Safety education & training efforts reached more than 2.8 million people in fiscal 2023. Key partnerships between Norton (part of the Gen family of trusted brands) and organizations such as Discovery Education, the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts and the National PTA helped focus these efforts on children, families, and young people.

Our Cyber Safety education & training efforts reached more than 2.8 million people in fiscal 2023. Key partnerships between Norton (part of the Gen family of trusted brands) and organizations such as Discovery Education, the and the helped focus these efforts on children, families, and young people. Environmental Stewardship: We introduced the award-winning Sustainable Home Improvement Program , reducing our Scope 3 emissions and empowering employees to do their part for the planet. 98% of our products are now delivered digitally, and of the few physical products we have, 50% of their paper is FSC-certified.

We introduced the award-winning , reducing our Scope 3 emissions and empowering employees to do their part for the planet. 98% of our products are now delivered digitally, and of the few physical products we have, 50% of their paper is FSC-certified. Corporate Governance: We continue to disclose demographic data on both our broad employee base and our Board of Directors. In 2023, women represented 40% of our Board, and 30% of our Directors are members of an underrepresented community.

We're excited to be named among so many other companies showing the way forward on corporate citizenship and sustainability. We look forward to building on these achievements and reaching new heights in the year to come.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gen on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gen

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen

View the original press release on accesswire.com