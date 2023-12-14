

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 178.34 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 180.29.



Against the euro and Swiss franc, the yen advanced to a 6-day high of 153.86 and a 1-week high of 162.65 from yesterday's closing quotes of 155.35 and 163.87, respectively.



Against the U.S. and Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to a 4-1/2-month high of 140.97 and a 1-week high of 104.75 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 142.88 and 105.67, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 177.00 against the pound, 151.00 against the euro, 161.00 against the franc, 139.00 against the greenback and 103.00 against the loonie.



