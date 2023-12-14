Fliggy Strengthens International Brand Alliance, Welcoming the Launch of Hilton's Global Flagship Store in China

Consumers in China can now enjoy greater convenience on the platform amid the rebounding outbound tourism market

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fliggy, a leading online travel platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), has deepened its partnership with Hilton in China ("Hilton") with the launch of Hilton's official global flagship store on its platform. This collaboration not only showcases Fliggy's growing alliance with renowned international brands but also underscores its continuing expansion in the global tourism market.

The opening of the online global flagship store is an extension of Hilton's existing domestic booking service on Fliggy. The platform's users will now be able to make direct bookings to stay at Hilton hotels in overseas destinations such as Singapore, Maldives and Bangkok. The coverage will be extended to include more outbound destinations in the future.

The integration of Fliggy's membership in March 2021 with Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program comprising nearly 7,400 hotels in 124 countries and territories under Hilton's brands, has allowed Fliggy's members to earn dual points and receive exclusive benefits from both programs, such as complimentary breakfast, room upgrades and late checkout.

Zhuoran Zhuang, CEO of Fliggy, said: "With the outbound travel market showing strong signs of revival, our deepened collaboration with Hilton is expected to set a benchmark for new global travel experiences. Establishing a direct sales system is essential for travel brands to drive sustainable growth in membership and brand awareness. Fliggy will continue to harness our platform capabilities to help global travel brands in expanding direct sales channels."

The Hilton Trends Report 2024 shows that 85% of Chinese consumers are willing to spend more on travel in 2024 than in 2023, far exceeding the global average of 65%.

Wendy Huang, Senior Vice President and Commercial Director, Hilton Greater China and Mongolia, said, "We are excited to bring our renowned hospitality to Chinese outbound travelers delivering reliable and friendly service every time everywhere. Building upon our longstanding work together, we will leverage Fliggy's strengths in serving Chinese outbound travelers, providing our valued guests with more convenience and wonderful experiences."

Hilton saw robust sales growth during this year's Double 11 shopping festival. According to Fliggy's data, Hilton's total transaction volume on the platform significantly exceeded that of the same period in 2022.

In addition to Hilton Honors, Fliggy's membership program is also connected with the membership programs of dozens of four and five-star international hotel groups such as Marriott, Mandarin Oriental and Wanda Hotels & Resorts. Among them, more than ten groups have fully integrated their programs with Fliggy's in terms of pricing, membership levels and respective benefits.

Fliggy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988), and is one of the leading online travel platforms in China. Fliggy places a strong emphasis on innovation in its products and services, catering to the increasingly personalized and diversified needs of consumers both in China and overseas markets.

Leveraging Fliggy's advantage as part of the Alibaba ecosystem, merchants can benefit from the vast user base within the Group. Fliggy also collaborates with partners through a full-service management format, helping more merchants, especially small and medium-sized ones, easily and efficiently share opportunities enabled by digitalization.

Fliggy's long-term strategy is to promote the digital transformation of the tourism industry, using an open platform and mechanisms to help the industry make better use of digital business infrastructure for their operations.

