

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Mobility said it has won an order for the delivery of 75 Mireo trains for the 'Central German S-Bahn Network 2025+' project with an order volume of approximately 500 million euros. The order include: 41 three-car Mireo trains, 18 four-car Mireos, and 16 battery-powered Mireo Plus B trains. The trains will cover a total of 10.6 million train kilometers a year in the MDSB network, when operations start as planned in 2026.



Gerhard Greiter, CEO North East and Eastern Europe at Siemens Mobility, said: 'The Leipzig transport hub is one of the most important in the Central German metropolitan region. With the delivery of the Mireo trains, we are enabling greater flexibility for public transport in Central Germany, higher capacity per train and more comfort for passengers.'



Siemens Mobility noted that, to date, it has sold 22 Mireo fleets with a total of over 400 trains.



