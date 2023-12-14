

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vice President Kamala Harris convened 100 state legislators from across the country to announce the Biden administration's Safer States Initiative to provide states with federal resources aimed at ending gun violence.



It was the largest meeting of state legislators to discuss ways to prevent gun violence, convened by the White House ahead of the beginning of state legislative sessions early next year.



During the meeting, White House officials and state legislators discussed the Safer States Agenda, which highlights key actions states can take to end the epidemic of gun violence, including the establishment of state offices focused on gun violence prevention, strengthening support for survivors and victims, and establishing industry accountability and standards.



The Safer States Agenda outlines key actions recommended to state governments, including establishing a State Office of Gun Violence Prevention; Investing in evidence-informed solutions to prevent and respond to gun violence, including community violence interventions, Crime Gun Intelligence Centers, and implementation of Extreme Risk Protection Orders; Strengthening gun background checks; and Holding the gun industry accountable, including by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and enacting firearm-specific liability laws to ensure that victims of gun violence have their day in court.



In addition, the Justice Department announced two model laws for safe gun storage and reporting of lost and stolen firearms.



These bills will help more states in crafting appropriate requirements for safe gun storage and the prompt reporting of lost and stolen firearms - both of which are proven, evidence that will save lives, the White House said.



Rep. Lucy McBath (Georgia), who lost her son Jordan in a shooting incident 11 years ago, emphasized the action required at the federal, state and local level to protect communities from the threat of gun violence



Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Stef Feldman, Assistant to the President and Director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez and Deputy Director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Gregory Jackson also attended the meeting.



The White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention was established by President Joe Biden in September, and is being overseen by Vice President Harris.



