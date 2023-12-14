HYDROGENE DE FRANCE: Co-option of Patrick de Castelbajac as independent director

Bordeaux (France), 14 December 2023 - Hydrogène de France (HDF Energy), a developer of large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and manufacturer of high-power fuel cells, announce the co-option of Patrick de Castelbajac as independent director.

Patrick de Castelbajac has extensive experience in the industrial and high-tech sectors and has held various strategic positions in the aerospace industry for almost 20 years, including leading Airbus' strategy and CEO positions at ATR and NAC. Patrick de Castelbajac is currently a special advisor to the boards of Universal Hydrogen and H3 Dynamics, which specialise in hydrogen-powered aviation.

Patrick de Castelbajac has been co-opted to replace Marie-Laure Mazaud.

The Board's co-option of Patrick de Castelbajac as an independent director of the Company will be submitted for ratification at the next General Meeting.

ABOUT HYDROGÈNE DE FRANCE (HDF Energy)

HDF Energy is a leading global player in the hydrogen industry, dedicated to developing large-scale hydrogen infrastructure and advanced multi-megawatt fuel cell technology. Its primary focus lies in decarbonizing the power, heavy mobility and industrial sectors with cutting-edge H2 solutions.

With its flagship model, the Renewstable® turnkey hydrogen power plant, HDF Energy delivers green, stable, and baseload power by seamlessly integrating intermittent renewable energy sources with substantial on-site energy storage in the form of green hydrogen. Backed by a team of hydrogen infrastructure experts with a decade of hands-on technical experience across the entire value chain, HDF Energy has already built an important portfolio of projects in advanced stages of development.

Furthermore, HDF Energy stands out with its technological know-how in the development of multi-MW fuel cells. In 2024, the Group will start mass production at its state-of-the-art factory near Bordeaux. HDF Energy's fuel cells will be integrated into hydrogen power plants, freight locomotives and vessels.

Headquartered in France, HDF Energy has regional offices in Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, and Oceania with 30+ nationalities among its staff. Since 2021, the Group has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock market, member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment.

For more information: www.hdf-energy.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Hélène de Watteville

+ 33 (0)1 53 67 36 33

hdf-energy@actus.fr Serena BONI

+33 (0)4 72 18 04 92

sboni@actus.fr

