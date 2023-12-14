

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.



Industrial production is expected to rise 5.7 percent on year, up from 4.6 percent in October. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 12.5 percent, up from 7.6 percent in the previous month. FAI is seen higher by 3.0 percent on year, up from 2.9 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is called steady at 5.0 percent.



Indonesia will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to sink 0.7 percent on year after falling 2.42 percent in October. Exports are called lower by an annual 9.4 percent after sinking 10.43 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.20 billion, down from $3.48 billion a month earlier.



Japan will see October results for its tertiary industry activity index; in September, the index score was 2.10. Japan also will see preliminary December data for its manufacturing and services indexes from Jibun Bank; previously, their scores were 48.3 and 50.8, respectively.



South Korea will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were down 11.6 percent on year and exports rose an annual 7.8 percent for a trade surplus of $3.80 billion.



Australia will see preliminary December data for its manufacturing and services indexes from Judo Bank; previously, their scores were 47.7 and 46.0, respectively.



