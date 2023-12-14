

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - About 1.75 million SteamFast Home & Away Travel Steam irons have been recalled due to fire, burn and shock hazards.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the steam irons were recalled because the power cord can become damaged near the cord bushing, which can lead to overheating of the cord, posing fire and burn hazards. In addition, cord damage near the bushing can result in exposed copper wires, posing a shock hazard.



The recall involves all Steamfast brand Home and Away Travel Steam Irons with model numbers SF-717, SF-720 and SF-727.



Vornado said it has received a total of 74 reports of incidents, including 18 additional reports of the iron's power cord smoking, sparking, catching fire, or overheating at the power cord, or of the power cord becoming damaged. Vornado has received two reports of minor shocks.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled irons and visit the Steamfast or Vornado website to register for the recall and receive a refund or a free replacement iron.



The recalled irons were sold at Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Vornado.com, Steamfast.com and other websites from January 2009 through September 2023 for between $13 and $30.



