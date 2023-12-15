

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RTX (RTX) said that President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Calio will succeed Gregory Hayes as chief executive officer at the 2024 RTX Annual Shareowners Meeting scheduled for May 2. Hayes will continue to serve as executive chairman of RTX.



Calio was also appointed to the company's board of directors effective today.



As president and chief operating officer of RTX, Calio, 50, oversees the company's three business units, as well as its functions for technology, engineering, enterprise services, digital, operations, quality, supply chain, and environment, health and safety.



In 2023, Calio oversaw the realignment of RTX from four to three business segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Raytheon. Prior to his current role, Calio was president of Pratt & Whitney, He joined the company in 2005 and held various leadership roles.



