Star 12000: A Visual Masterpiece Redefining Vaping in the Middle East

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VOZOL's latest breakthrough, the Star 12000, has officially hit the Middle East market in October 2023. This compact disposable vape device packs a punch with 12,000 puffs, offering a tailored vaping experience for the region. Boasting the first-of-its-kind shake-sensing interaction technology, the Star 12000 not only redefines innovation and user convenience but positions itself as a leading choice among disposable vapes in the market.

A Visual Delight: Elevating Aesthetics in the Middle East

The Star 12000 transcends conventional functionality to emerge as a piece of art. Its marbling design redefines minimalism with fluidity, satisfying the Middle Eastern customer's penchant for style and aesthetics. Positioned as a trendsetter in the local vaping industry, the Star 12000 not only catches the eye but also offers a cost-efficient way for UAE users to indulge in a sophisticated nicotine experience.

Shake-Sensing Interaction Technology

The Star 12000 introduces the market-leading shake-sensing interaction technology to the GCC, a feature unprecedented in disposable vapes. This cutting-edge technology allows users to monitor battery and e-liquid levels with a simple shake of the device, eliminating guesswork. The intuitive design provides real-time updates, offering a modern, efficient, and user-friendly vaping experience that resonates with the tech-savvy culture of the Gulf region.

The Pinnacle of Consistency: S.I.L.C Technology

VOZOL's new Star 12000 maintains the proven S.I.L.C technology from Gear 10000, which previously earned immense success in the Middle East. The sensation and smoothness remain unchanged. Our groundbreaking S.I.L.C (Smooth, Identical, Long-lasting, Clean) technology ensures a consistently satisfying vaping experience, setting a new standard for disposable vapes in the MENA region.

Meticulous Design: Attention to Detail for Discerning Users

The Star 12000 by VOZOL stands out with its original dust cap design, reflecting the brand's meticulous attention to detail. Building on the success of previous products like Gear10000 and Neon10000, VOZOL consistently delivers innovative vaping experiences for Middle Eastern consumers. In a saturated market, the Star 12000 emerges as a sophisticated and innovative statement, offering big puffs and long-lasting satisfaction. VOZOL remains committed to blending technology, aesthetics, and attention to detail for a vaping experience that surpasses expectations.

