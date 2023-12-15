

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economic output declined for the fifth straight month in October amid a steep downturn in the secondary sector, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Output of the national economy fell a working-day-adjusted 0.8 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the revised 0.9 percent drop in September.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output remained flat for the second straight month in October.



Among sectors, primary sector production remained at the same level compared to last year. The output produced in the secondary sector declined by 5.1 percent, while tertiary activity grew by around 0.9 percent.



