Netcapital Inc. (Nasdaq: NCPL, NCPLW) (the "Company"), a digital private capital markets ecosystem, today announced select financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended October 31, 2023.
"It was a strong quarter for our funding portal business, which experienced revenue growth of 151%," said Martin Kay, CEO of Netcapital Inc. "This was driven by a significant increase in investment dollars closed on the Netcapital funding portal platform during the quarter, helped by the success of several large issuers, including Avadain, a graphene technology company, and EarthGrid PBC, a plasma boring technology company."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights
- Revenues grew by approximately 15% year-over year to $2.0 million, compared to revenue of $1.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.
- Funding portal revenues increased approximately 151% year-over-year to $462,706, compared to $184,095 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.04 in the three months ended October 31, 2023, were flat compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period in the prior year.
For additional disclosure regarding Netcapital's operating results, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended October 31, 2023, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Conference Call Information
The Company will host an investor conference call on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
|Participant access:
|844-985-2012 or 973-528-0138
|Conference entry code:
473254
For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be made available in the Investors section of the Company's website.
About Netcapital Inc.
Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The Company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies. The Company's funding portal, Netcapital Funding Portal Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.
Netcapital Inc.
Income Statements
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|October 31, 2023
|October 31, 2022
|October 31, 2023
|October 31, 2022
|Revenues
$
2,041,658
$
1,778,973
$
3,561,467
$
3,119,546
|Costs of services
20,134
36,235
38,187
57,298
|Gross profit
2,021,524
1,742,738
3,523,280
3,062,248
|Costs and expenses:
|Consulting expense
204,734
199,781
368,676
325,392
|Marketing
46,731
32,882
288,619
40,662
|Rent
18,379
17,187
37,989
34,399
|Payroll and payroll related expenses
1,050,835
876,908
2,087,877
1,646,848
|General and administrative costs
648,625
280,815
1,436,919
673,112
|Total costs and expenses
1,969,304
1,407,573
4,220,080
2,720,413
|Operating income (loss)
52,220
335,165
(696,800
)
341,835
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
(10,562
)
(22,978
)
(23,866
)
(59,290
)
|Gain on debt conversion
-
-
-
224,260
|Amortization of intangible assets
(28,331
)
(21,081
)
(56,662
)
(42,162
)
|Unrealized loss on equity securities
-
(8,968
)
-
(8,968
)
|Realized loss on sale of investment
-
-
-
(406,060
)
|Total other income (expense)
(38,893
)
(53,027
)
(80,528
)
(292,220
)
|Net income before taxes
13,327
282,138
(777,328
)
49,615
|Income tax expense (benefit)
(326,289
)
99,000
(625,289
)
(198,000
)
|Net income (loss)
$
339,616
$
183,138
$
(152,039
)
$
247,615
|Basic earnings per share
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
(0.02
)
$
0.07
|Diluted earnings per share
$
0.04
$
0.04
$
(0.02
)
$
0.07
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
9,435,491
4,289,802
8,453,349
3,729,174
|Diluted
9,435,741
4,290,052
8,453,349
3,729,424
Netcapital Inc.
Balance Sheets
|October 31, 2023
|April 30, 2023
|Assets:
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
528,827
$
569,441
|Accounts receivable net
2,899,667
1,388,500
|Other receivables
158,873
-
|Note receivable
20,000
-
|Prepaid expenses
313,058
583,030
Total current assets
3,920,425
2,540,971
|Deposits
6,300
6,300
|Notes receivable - related parties
202,000
202,000
|Purchased technology, net
15,818,635
15,875,297
|Investment in affiliate
240,080
240,080
|Equity securities at fair value
24,491,821
22,955,445
Total assets
$
44,679,261
$
41,820,093
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|Trade
$
812,908
$
578,331
|Related party
75,204
75,204
|Accrued expenses
415,603
285,065
|Stock subscription payable
10,000
10,000
|Deferred revenue
508
661
|Interest payable
88,353
98,256
|Current taxes payable
-
174,000
|Deferred tax liability, net
1,714,000
1,657,000
|Related party debt
15,000
15,000
|Secured note payable
-
350,000
|Current portion of SBA loans
1,885,800
1,885,800
|Loan payable - bank
34,324
34,324
Total current liabilities
5,051,700
5,163,641
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term SBA loans, less current portion
500,000
500,000
Total Liabilities
5,551,700
5,663,641
|Commitments and contingencies
-
-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares
|authorized, 9,459,132 and 6,440,527 shares issued and outstanding
9,459
6,441
|Shares to be issued
122,124
183,187
|Capital in excess of par value
33,682,137
30,500,944
|Retained earnings
5,313,841
5,465,880
Total stockholders' equity
39,127,561
36,156,452
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
44,679,261
$
41,820,093
