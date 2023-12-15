

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Congress has passed Fiscal 2024 Defense Spending Bill, which authorizes a pay raise for both service members and civilian defense employees, among other things.



The Republican-held House passed the $874.2 billion defense policy bill by 310-118 vote Thursday, a day after the Democratic-dominated Senate approved it by an overwhelming majority.



The proposals in the Bill, which authorizes the Pentagon to buy ships, ammunition and aircraft, and provide $300 million for Ukraine, take effect once President Joe Biden signs it into law.



'This important legislation not only authorizes a 5.2% pay increase for service members and civilian employees ... but directly invests in America's national security and military power projection to meet the challenges of the 21st century,' Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference.



The most recent National Defense Authorization Act supports $841.4 billion in funding for the Defense Department.



Included in the bill are provisions related to service members and their families. For instance, the bill increases family separation allowance to $400 per month.



The FY24 NDAA also authorizes the Navy to enter into multiyear procurement contracts for up to 13 Virginia class submarines and authorizes the department to enter into multiyear procurement contracts for rare earth elements. Rare earth elements are used to manufacture the permanent magnets used in major U.S. military weapons systems and in the manufacture of rechargeable batteries.



While Ryder said the Pentagon applauds passage of the FY24 NDAA, it also urges congress to pass its supplemental budget request as well, which funds continued support to American partner nations and funds needed investments in the U.S. defense industrial base.



Congress has not yet passed full spending bills for FY24 to fund the Defense Department and other agencies.



