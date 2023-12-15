This Calls for a Celebration

Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - On December 5, 2023, Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTC Pink: CBIH) , a Houston, TX, based company, trading on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol CBIH, announced that its registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267039), filed under the Securities Act of 1933, was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").





Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10188/191172_cbih1en.jpg

A large part of the credit for this accomplishment goes to the people of Texas who have supported our journey to advance. "Texans' hard work, perseverance and healthy disregard for the impossible have undoubtedly paid off," said Dr. Jose Torres, MD, CBIH International Medical Director.

The company is dedicated to providing services in all therapeutic areas of clinical research offering phase II to phase IV Clinical Research Studies, and has worked with different companies including BioIVT, Phillips Morris, Pfizer, and Inventiva, among many others.

However, the company intends to invest in its very own future and plans to use the proceeds from its offering to start its own cannabis clinical trials using AI programs to optimize the research processes. Thus, acquiring clinical evidence of how its 15 years of intellectual property cannabinoid formulations can aid in the treatment of cancer, PTSD, COVID-19, Herpes Zoster (shingles), chronic pain, among other conditions. "Clinical research is the cornerstone of medicinal treatments and the ultimate push for patients to consider cannabinoid therapies their first option, not their last resource," said Henry Levinski, CBIH Treasurer and VP.

Certainly, CBIH will keep innovating to represent Texas as leaders and pioneers in the medicinal cannabis industry on the front line of scientific cannabinoid research. Meanwhile, with the granted SEC effectiveness of the company, Texas can be proud to have made it into the elite space of publicly traded companies.

For more information contact us at:

(214) 733-0868

ir@cbih.net

Dante Picazo

CEO - CBIH

Website: www.cbih.net

X: twitter.com/cbihstock

Instagram: www.instagram.com/CBIHSTOCK

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/191172