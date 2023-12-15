

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher over the past several sessions, stocks may give back ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.2 percent.



The futures moved to the downside following comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams that partly offset recent optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



Williams told CNBC's 'Squawk Box' the Fed is not 'really talking about rate cuts right now' and is focused on whether monetary policy is sufficiently restrictive to ensure inflation comes back down to 2 percent.



The Fed's monetary policy announcement earlier this week suggested the central bank is likely to pivot to lowering interest rates next year.



Projections calling for three rates cuts in 2024 helped spark a rally on Wall Street, driving the Dow to new record highs.



On the heels of the Fed announcement, the chances of a quarter point rate cut in March have jumped to 60.5 percent, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.



The downturn by the futures also came after the New York Fed released a report showing a substantial downturn in regional manufacturing activity in the month of December.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index plunged to a negative 14.5 in December after surging to a positive 9.1 in November, with a negative reading indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to fall to a positive 2.0.



Shortly before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of November. Industrial production is expected to increase by 0.3 percent in November after falling by 0.6 percent in October.



Following the substantial rally seen late in Wednesday's session, stocks saw further upside during trading on Thursday. Buying interest was somewhat subdued on the day, although the Dow still managed to reach a new record closing high.



The Dow climbed 158.11 points or 0.4 percent to 37,248.35, closing higher for the sixth consecutive session. The Nasdaq edged up 27.59 points or 0.2 percent to 14,761.56 and the S&P 500 rose 12.46 points or 0.3 percent to 4,719.55, reaching their best closing levels in almost two years.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index soared by 2.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.7 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.46 to $72.04 a barrel after spiking $2.11 to $71.58 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after soaring $47.60 to $2,044.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $6.50 to $2,051.40 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 142.32 yen versus the 141.89 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0909 compared to yesterday's $1.0993.



