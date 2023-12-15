

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) announced the reappointment of its Chief Executive Officer Klaus Rosenfeld for a further five-year term.



Klaus Rosenfeld has been serving the Group as CEO since June 2014. Before that he had served as CFO.



Georg Schaeffler, Chairman said: 'Klaus Rosenfeld has successfully guided the Schaeffler Group through challenging times, positioned it for the future under the Roadmap 2025 and successfully initiated the strategic implementation of the transformation into a leading motion technology company with the planned integration of Vitesco Technologies.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken