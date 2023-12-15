Inno Holdings Inc: INNO Holdings Launches Innovative Mobile Factory: Reinventing Construction Efficiency with Onsite Steel Framing Production

INNO Holdings Launches Innovative Mobile Factory: Reinventing Construction Efficiency with Onsite Steel Framing Production

BROOKSHIRE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / INNO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD), a frontrunner in the building-technology sector, is driving significant advancements in the construction industry with the launch of its revolutionary Mobile Factory. This breakthrough innovation, a self-contained production facility, can generate steel-framing members onsite, effectively increasing productivity and reducing carbon footprint in the building sector.

The Mobile Factory is a groundbreaking innovation that revolutionizes manufacturing and construction efficiency. It is designed to produce wall panels, floor trusses, and roof truss components directly on-site. With its high transportability, the Mobile Factory can be easily transported in a trailer, making construction materials readily available in both urban and remote areas with limited infrastructure, ensuring optimal efficiency.

"Our Mobile Factory is a game-changer for remote locations and rapid deployment in disaster-stricken areas. By producing construction materials onsite, we can dramatically reduce the cost and time of transportation, effectively lowering the carbon footprint for larger projects," said Dekui (D.K) Liu, Chief Executive Officer of INNO Holdings.

The production facility houses metal stud production equipment and an in-built diesel generator that can continuously power the cold-formed roller machine. With a production capacity of more than 1,000 linear feet per day, the Mobile Factory stands as a testament to INNO Holdings' commitment to efficiency and innovation.

Incorporating advanced Internet of Things (IoT) technology, the Mobile Factory is remotely controlled and managed. Sensors and software embedded within the factory's system facilitate real-time data exchange, enabling efficient operations and management. INNO Holdings has independently developed a proprietary IoT production management system that controls equipment and manages the Mobile Factory via a user-friendly dashboard.

"This dashboard provides a comparative view of crucial production parameters such as operational data, machinery breakdown data, uptime data, and production efficiency. The introduction of the Mobile Factory exemplifies our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize the building sector," added Li (Alice) Gong, Chief Operation Officer of INNO Holdings.

The addressable market for innovative technology solutions in the construction industry in the US is estimated at $40 billion.

About INNO Holdings Inc.

INNO Holdings Inc. is a pioneering building-technology company dedicated to transforming the construction industry. Known for its proprietary cold-formed steel-framing technology and commitment to innovative solutions, INNO is revolutionizing the way structures are built by delivering more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's statements regarding the expected trading of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

