

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices drifted lower on Friday, turning weak after two successive days of gains, as the dollar rebounded from recent losses, and bond yields edged higher.



Still, gold futures posted a weekly gain as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged and signaled three rate cuts in 2024, citing easing inflation and slowing economic growth.



The dollar index rallied to 102.58, gaining about 0.6%.



Gold futures for February ended down $9.20 at $2,035.70 an ounce. Gold futures gained more than 1% in the week.



Silver futures for March ended lower by $0.232 at $24.154 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.8905 per pound, down $0.0020 from the previous close.



In U.S. economic news today, the Federal Reserve released a report showing a modest rebound in U.S. industrial production in the month of November.



The report said industrial production rose by 0.2% in November after slumping by a downwardly revised 0.9% in October.



Economists had expected industrial production to climb by 0.3% compared to the 0.6% decrease originally reported for the previous month.



The rebound in industrial production came as manufacturing output increased by 0.3% in November after plunging by 1.2% in October following the resolution of strikes at several major automakers.



Meanwhile, a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said its general general business conditions index plunged to a negative 14.5 in December after surging to a positive 9.1 in November. Economists had expected the index to fall to a positive 2.0.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken