Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2023) - Quest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR0) (formerly Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.) ("Quest Critical Metals" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,415,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at $0.45 for a period of 5 years from the date of grant, and subject to regulatory approval.

Quest Critical Metals Inc.

James Newall, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

