Samstag, 16.12.2023
Kursexplosion? STRONG BUY für Energy Plug Technologies!
WKN: A2DY3Z | ISIN: CA80517N2068
München
15.12.23
08:10 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2023
155 Leser
Saville Resources Inc.: Saville Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2023 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") announces that, further to its News Release dated December 11, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Share (each, a "Post-Consolidated Share") for every twenty (20) currently outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on December 20, 2023. The Company's symbol shall remain as "SRE".

Currently, a total of 101,846,567 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective and subject to adjustments for rounding, a total of 5,092,328 Shares will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. No fractional Post-Consolidated Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a Post-Consolidated Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Post-Consolidated Shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The exercise price and number of Shares, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding options and warrants, will be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the proposed Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Odyssey in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
SAVILLE RESOURCES INC.

"Mike Hodge"

Mike Hodge, President
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Saville Resources Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
