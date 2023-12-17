Rosenbauer: The vietnamese state-run fire and rescue police department has purchased two fire trucks equipped with Sky Cafs technology from Rosenbauer for the two metropolises of Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The system, specially designed for discharge at height, makes it possible to transport extinguishing agents several hundred meters up and still have the full extinguishing capacity available. This was impressively demonstrated during the acceptance of the two new vehicles: On the highest building in Vietnam, the 460-meter "The Vincom Landmark 81" skyscraper, a height of 200 meters had to be reached during the discharge tests with the normal CAFS system, and even a height of 400 meters with the SKY CAFS system. Both tests were successfully completed to the full satisfaction of the ...

