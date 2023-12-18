Singlepoint, Inc.: SinglePoint Rings the Opening Bell at Cboe Global Markets Exchange

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / SinglePoint Inc. (Cboe:SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company"), a renewable solar energy and sustainable solutions provider participated in the iconic opening bell ringing ceremony, Friday December 15th, 2023. The event marked the successful listing of the Company's common stock on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

"It was a pleasure to initiate the Cboe opening bell in celebration of our listing," said Ralston CEO SinglePoint Inc. "This marks a new era for SinglePoint, we have made many accomplishments, and this achievement is both a reminder of that success and fuels our aspirations going forward."

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint is a sustainable lifestyle Company focused on the solar energy, energy storage, and indoor air purification markets. The Company plans to build the largest renewable energy solutions network and modernize the traditional solar energy and energy storage business model. SinglePoint continues to execute its acquisition strategy by identifying future growth opportunities in indoor air purification and ventilation, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's websites: www.singlepoint.com , www.bostonsolar.us , and www.boxpureair.com

